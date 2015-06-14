MEXICO CITY, June 14 Central defender Rafael Marquez will miss Mexico's two remaining Group A matches at the Copa America through injury, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) said.

The experienced 36-year-old suffered an injury to his left thigh during Mexico's 0-0 draw with Bolivia on Friday and misses Monday's clash with hosts Chile and the match against Ecuador on Friday.

"The estimated recovery period for this kind of lesion is seven to 10 days," the FMF said in a statement on Saturday.

Marquez, Mexico's captain at four World Cups including Brazil last year, is leading a second string team in Chile without leading players Carlos Vela, Javier Hernandez and Giovani Dos Santos.

All are being kept fresh for the CONCACAF Gold Cup in the United States starting on July 7.

Chile top the group standings with three points after their 2-0 win over Ecuador in the tournament's opening match on Thursday.

Mexico and Jamaica are guest teams at the South American tournament. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Alan Baldwin)