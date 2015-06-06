SANTIAGO, June 6 Profile of the Peru team for the Copa America:

Previous appearances: 29 (first in 1927)

Best performance: Winners: 1939, 1975

Drawn in Group C with Brazil, Colombia and Venezuela

FIFA world ranking June 2015: 61

Coach:

Ricardo Gareca

Former Argentina forward Gareca scored the goal which took his country to the 1986 World Cup, although he was not part of the squad that went to Mexico and won the tournament.

Known as the Tiger for his tenacity, he was part of the America team which dominated Colombian football in the 1980s and was also top scorer in the Copa America in 1987.

Widely travelled as a coach, the 57-year-old made his name during a four-year spell with Velez Sarsfield when they won three Argentine league titles.

He replaced Pablo Bengoechea as Peru coach in March.

Key player:

Paolo Guerrero:

Top scorer in the last Copa America tournament with five goals, Guerrero is also the leading marksman in the current Peru squad with 21 goals, outstripping even Claudio Pizarro.

The 31-year-old has found a new lease of life since joining Corinthians, where he is a cult figure after scoring the winning goal in the 2012 Club World Cup final against Chelsea.

Guerrero, who has a well-documented fear of flying, has also played for Bayern Munich, and had six seasons with Hamburg SV.

A fiery character, he was once given a six-month international ban for insulting a referee and was suspended in Germany for throwing a bottle at a fan who insulted him.

Goalkeepers: Pedro Gallese (Juan Aurich), Diego Penny (Sporting Cristal), Salomon Libman (Cesar Vallejo)

Defenders: Luis Advincula (Vitoria Setubal), Carlos Zambrano (Eintracht Frankfurt), Pedro Requena (Cesar Vallejo), Hansell Riojas (Cesar Vallejo), Christian Ramos (Juan Aurich), Yoshimar Yotun (Malmo), Jair Cespedes (Juan Aurich)

Midfielders: Josepmir Ballon (Sporting Cristal), Carlos Lobaton (Sporting Cristal), Carlos Ascues (Melgar), Joel Sanchez (Universidad San Martin), Christian Cueva, (Alianza Lima), Juan Vargas (Fiorentina), Paolo Hurtado (Pacos de Ferreira), Edwin Retamoso (Real Garcilaso)

Forwards: Andre Carrillo (Sporting Lisbon), Claudio Pizarro (Bayern Munich), Jefferson Farfan (Schalke 04), Yordy Reyna (Salzburg), Paolo Guerrero (Corinthians)