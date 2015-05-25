LIMA May 25 Old faithfuls Claudio Pizarro, Jefferson Farfan and Juan Vargas, all in the 30s and with little playing time at their European clubs this term, made the cut as Peru named a 23-man squad for the Copa America on Monday.

Pizarro, 36, has made only 13 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern Munich this season, most of them as a second-half substitute, and failed to score.

Farfan, 30, has missed most of Schalke 04's campaign with injury and Vargas, 31, has been a secondary player at Fiorentina in Serie A.

Coach Ricardo Gareca, however, clearly felt he needed their experience after Peru slumped to a 1-0 home defeat against Venezuela in his first game in charge in April.

The squad also includes striker Paolo Guerrero, another player over 30 who was top scorer at the last Copa America in 2011 when the team surpassed expectations by reaching the semi-finals.

Twice former winners Peru face Brazil, Colombia and Venezuela in Group C of the 12-team tournament in Chile.

Goalkeepers: Pedro Gallese (Juan Aurich), Diego Penny (Sporting Cristal), Salomon Libman (Cesar Vallejo)

Defenders: Luis Advincula (Vitoria Setubal), Carlos Zambrano (Eintracht Frankfurt), Pedro Requena (Cesar Vallejo), Hansell Riojas (Cesar Vallejo), Christian Ramos (Juan Aurich), Yoshimar Yotun (Malmo), Jair Cespedes (Juan Aurich)

Midfielders: Josepmir Ballon (Sporting Cristal), Carlos Lobaton (Sporting Cristal), Carlos Ascues (Melgar), Joel Sanchez (Universidad San Martin), Christian Cueva, (Alianza Lima), Juan Vargas (Fiorentina), Paolo Hurtado (Pacos de Ferreira), Edwin Retamoso (Real Garcilaso)

Forwards: Andre Carrillo (Sporting Lisbon), Claudio Pizarro (Bayern Munich), Jefferson Farfan (Schalke 04), Yordy Reyna (Salzburg), Paolo Guerrero (Corinthians) (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez)