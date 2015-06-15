SANTIAGO, June 15 Colombia will not be seeking revenge when they face Brazil in the Copa America on Wednesday despite losing to them in last year's World Cup, Colombian playmaker James Rodriguez said on Monday.

"It's not revenge, it's one more match, and I think it will be a good one," said Rodriguez, part of the side that lost 2-1 to Brazil in the World Cup quarter-finals.

"Neymar is playing incredibly well but they're going to have to be good to beat Colombia."

Last year's match was a bruising encounter. Rodriguez came in for rough treatment from the Brazilians and Neymar was carried off on a stretcher in Fortaleza with a fractured vertebrae, ending his World Cup.

Colombia go into Wednesday's game needing a result after losing 1-0 to Venezuela in their opening Copa America match on Sunday.

"I think it'll be a more open game against Brazil and they'll give us more space," Rodriguez said.

"They can create things in attack and that should open up spaces for us in attack too. They play and they allow their opponents to play."

Rodriguez, whose spectacular performances in Brazil earned him a transfer to Real Madrid, appeared to hurt his shoulder in the latter stages of the match against Venezuela but said he was feeling fine.

"It was nothing serious," he said. "I was worried because I felt my shoulder pop out but it was nothing serious."

Brazil beat Peru 2-1 on Sunday and will qualify for the knock-out stages if they beat Colombia. They have a formidable record against their neighbours having lost only twice in 27 meetings. (Reporting by Camila Ramirez, editing by Ed Osmond) *Gideon Long+56 2 2919 2706 (office/oficina)+56 9 7708 1075 (mobile/celular)Skype: gideon_long* *@gideon_long* (long.gideon@gmail.com)