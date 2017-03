SANTIAGO, June 16 Chile midfielder Felipe Gutierrez was stopped by police and fined on Tuesday for violating Santiago's strict anti-smog regulations during a break in training at the Copa America.

The Chilean capital suffers from poor air quality at this time of the year and the authorities sometimes curb the number of cars in circulation. On Tuesday, they ordered all vehicles with number plates ending in 3 and 4 off the roads.

Gutierrez, whose number plate ends in 4, left Chile's training camp in his car and was promptly stopped and fined.

The air quality has been particularly bad in recent days and is likely to stay poor for the rest of the tournament. (Reporting by Gideon Long, editing by Ed Osmond)