SANTIAGO, June 18 Brazil's Neymar and Colombia striker Carlos Bacca have been provisionally suspended for one match after being sent off in their teams' Copa America clash, organisers said on Thursday.

Wednesday's Group C match in Santiago, which Colombia won 1-0, was marred by scuffles involving most of the players at the final whistle and Chilean referee Enrique Osses showed Neymar and Bacca the red card.

The tournament's disciplinary tribunal has given the Brazilian and Colombian football federations 24 hours to prepare a case for their defence and definite sanctions will be announced on Friday.

Neymar will miss Brazil's last group match against Venezuela on Sunday and Bacca will be unavailable for Colombia when they meet Peru the same day.

Brazil and Colombia were tied on three points apiece after two matches, level with Venezuela who were playing Peru in their second match later on Thursday. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Toby Davis)