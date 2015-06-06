SANTIAGO, June 6 Holders Uruguay go the Copa America in Chile fully aware that it will not be easy to retain the record 15th title they won in Argentina in 2011.

"La Celeste" are without suspended striker Luis Suarez and in the middle of a rebuilding process while Argentina, their chief rivals in Group B have a more settled squad.

"This is a team game and affinities between players need time to gel," coach Oscar Tabarez told Reuters in a recent interview.

Tabarez has introduced several youngsters, notably exciting striker Diego Rolan of Girondins Bordeaux, into the side he steered to fourth place at the 2010 World Cup and the last 16 in Brazil last year.

He also has had to contend with the loss of Juventus full back Martin Caceres, who is recovering from ankle surgery, and World Cup captain Diego Lugano, who only recently returned from an injury with Swedish side BK Haecken.

Uruguayan hopes up front fall largely on Paris St Germain striker Edinson Cavani, who has lost both his World Cup partners including the retired Diego Forlan.

Suarez is serving a FIFA ban for biting Italy's Giorgio Chiellini during Uruguay's 1-0 win over Italy in their group match in Brazil that will see him also miss some of his country's 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Carlos Sanchez, in the middle of a fine season on the right wing for River Plate of Argentina, has emerged late in his career at the age of 30, with three caps having made his debut last November, as the main option to partner Cavani in attack.

Uruguay start their Group B campaign against guest side Jamaica in Antofagasta on June 13. They go on to face Argentina on June 16 and Paraguay four days later, both in La Serena. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi in Montevideo; Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Justin Palmer)