SANTIAGO, June 6 Profile of the Uruguay team for the Copa America:

Previous appearances: 41 (first in 1916)

Best performance: winners a record 15 times - 1916, 1917, 1920, 1923, 1924, 1926, 1935, 1942, 1956, 1959, 1967, 1983, 1987, 1995, 2011

Drawn in Group B with Argentina, Paraguay and Jamaica

FIFA world ranking June 2015: 8

- - - -

Coach

Oscar Washington Tabarez:

Tabarez, who has been in charge since 2006 and is aiming for a place at a third successive World Cup finals in 2018, is realistic about his team's chances of retaining their title in the face of strong opposition and without his chief weapon, suspended striker Luis Suarez.

"Our expectations are very particular, generally low profile since we never consider ourselves favourites for anything (and) this Copa America is very difficult," Tabarez told Reuters in a recent interview.

Since reaching the last 16 at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Tabarez has been working on renewing his squad, a tough task given that he has to replace the likes of Diego Forlan and Diego Lugano.

He can rely on two attacking players who have shown good form this season in Argentina, winger Carlos Sanchez of River Plate and creative midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro of Boca Juniors.

- - -

Key player

Diego Godin:

Centre back Godin is the defensive lynchpin of the team in the absence of former captain Diego Lugano as Uruguay set out to defend the title they won in Argentina four years ago.

He has built a solid career at Atletico Madrid as part of Diego Simeone's side that has threatened the two-team hegemony of Barcelona and Real Madrid in La Liga.

He has scored some fine headed goals for club and country like the one in last year's Champions League final that very nearly gave Atletico the title before Real hit back with a last gasp equaliser before winning 4-1 after extra time.

Godin will be partnered in central defence by young Atletico team mate Jose Maria Gimenez or Liverpool's Sebastian Coates, who played on loan at Sunderland last season and was voted best young player at the 2011 Copa America.

- - -

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Martin Silva (Vasco da Gama), Rodrigo Munoz (Libertad)

Defenders: Maxi Pereira (Benfica), Jose Maria Gimenez, Diego Godin (both Atletico Madrid), Sebastian Coates (Liverpool), Gaston Silva (Torino)

Midfielders: Alvaro Pereira (Estudiantes), Mathias Corujo, Guzman Pereira (both Universidad de Chile), Jorge Fucile (Nacional), Alvaro Gonzalez (Torino), Carlos Sanchez (River Plate), Egidio Arevalo Rios (UANL Tigres), Nicolas Lodeiro (Boca Juniors), Cristian Rodriguez (Atletico Madrid)

Forwards: Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Cruzeiro), Cristhian Stuani (Espanyol), Abel Hernandez (Hull City), Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain), Diego Rolan (Girondins Bordeaux), Jonathan Rodriguez (Benfica) (Compiled by Rex Gowar; editing by Justin Palmer)