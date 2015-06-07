June 7 Uruguay handed Guatemala a 5-1 roasting in a friendly on Saturday that augurs well for their defence of the Copa America in the absence of suspended striker Luis Suarez.

Ecuador trounced Panama 4-0 with two goals from Fidel Martinez in Guayaquil, while Radamel Falcao scored the winner in Colombia's 1-0 victory over Costa Rica in Buenos Aires in the other two warm-ups for the tournament in Chile starting Friday.

While Suarez was helping Barcelona win the Champions league title in Berlin, his young understudy Diego Rolan put Uruguay one up after four minutes from Alvaro Pereira's cross in Montevideo.

Edinson Cavani then added a brace, his first a tap-in after Rolan had hit the post, then a penalty on the half-hour to put the home side 3-0 up at halftime.

Substitutes Giorgian De Arrascaeta and Abel Hernandez increased Uruguay's lead before Guatemala pulled one back through defender Wilson Lalin at a corner 12 minutes from time.

The Uruguayans open their defence of the Copa America title against Jamaica on June 13 and also meet Argentina and Paraguay in Group B.

Suarez is serving a ban of nine international matches in competition after biting Italy's Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup.

FOUR FOR ECUADOR

Ecuador, who are Chile's opponents in the tournament's opening match in Santiago on Friday, also ran up a 3-0 lead in the first half.

Striker Miller Bolanos scored the first from a pass by tricky winger Jefferson Montero after he had beaten two defenders in the box in the 26th minute.

Martinez then scored twice in eight minutes, first from Montero's pass then with a header from left back Walter Ayovi's cross.

Seven minutes into the second half, Montero added the fourth for Ecuador, who also meet Mexico and Bolivia in their group.

Colombia captain Falcao settled a more even affair at the Diego Armando Maradona ground in the Argentine capital in the opening minute of the second half, scoring from Juan Cuadrado's low cross.

"There was lots of commitment from the whole team against a strong and solid Costa Rica," Falcao told reporters.

"With Cuadrado we got through (the defence) a lot on the left flank, while with James (Rodriguez) we found spaces when our opponents withdrew."

Colombia face Brazil, Peru and Venezuela in Group C. (Additional reporting by Alexandra Valencia in Quito; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ian Ransom)