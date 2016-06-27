PREVIEW-Soccer-Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID, Feb 2 A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
June 26 Winners of the Copa America since 1993 when it was first played as a 12-nation tournament with two invited teams from outside South America: Year Hosts Champions Runners-up 1993 Ecuador Argentina Mexico 1995 Uruguay Uruguay Brazil 1997 Bolivia Brazil Bolivia 1999 Paraguay Brazil Uruguay 2001 Colombia Colombia Mexico 2004 Peru Brazil Argentina 2007 Venezuela Brazil Argentina 2011 Argentina Uruguay Paraguay 2015 Chile Chile Argentina 2016 United States Chile Argentina
Number of titles per country since 1916: 15 Uruguay 14 Argentina 8 Brazil 2 Paraguay, Peru, Chile 1 Colombia, Bolivia (Compiled by Rex Gowar; Editing by Frank Pingue/Mark Lamport-Stokes)
BARCELONA, Feb 2 Barcelona's influential captain Andres Iniesta has returned to training after recovering from a calf injury.
Feb 2 Olympic Council of Asia President Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah of Kuwait will seek re-election to the FIFA Council after the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) named him as one of eight candidates for the four spots available for the continent.