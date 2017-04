AMSTERDAM Feb 15 Attempts to fix the result of a Dutch league match seven years ago have been uncovered by a Dutch football association (KNVB) investigation, it said on Monday.

It is the first time such a case has been established in the Netherlands, the KNVB added in a statement.

It said the probe had uncovered a bid by Ibrahim Kargbo, then a player at Willem II Tilburg, to fix the outcome of a league match against FC Utrecht in August 2009 in co-operation with convicted Singaporean fraudster Wilson Raj Perumal.

"Dutch football is one of the last in Europe to lose its innocence in this matter," said KNVB operational director Gijs de Jong. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)