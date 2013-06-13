June 13 Former Spain midfielder Marcos Senna has signed for the New York Cosmos, the American second division club said on Thursday.

The 36-year-old Brazilian-born Senna played for Spanish club Villarreal for the past 11 seasons and was part of the team that won promotion back to the top flight last season.

"This is a very special moment for me in joining the Cosmos because I face a new challenge, but at the same time it has been a difficult decision to leave Villarreal after 11 seasons," Senna said on the club's website (nycosmos.com).

Senna, who made 28 appearances for Spain, was part of the team that won the European Championship in 2008.

The New York Cosmos, who hold the name rights to the old club that featured Franz Beckenbauer and Pele and which folded in 1985, were formed in 2010 and will begin playing in the eight-team second tier North American Soccer League in August. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)