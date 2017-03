SAN JOSE, July 24 Jorge Luis Pinto has decided to quit as coach of World Cup quarter-finalists Costa Rica because of differences with the soccer federation.

"I realised I would not be able to count on conditions to carry out my work," Colombian Pinto said on his website (www.jorgeluispinto.com) on Thursday. "So it wasn't possible to reach an agreement (to renew my contract)."

Costa Rica had their most successful ever World Cup in Brazil, reaching the last eight for the first time and going out on penalties to the Netherlands earlier this month.