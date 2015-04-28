April 28 Costa Rica's Liga Deportiva Alajuelense have been fined an undisclosed sum and handed a stadium ban for racist chants made by fans and for objects thrown on the field during a CONCACAF Champions League match.

The chanting was aimed at opposition players with the Montreal Impact in a semi-final tie on April 7, CONCACAF said in a statement on Tuesday.

The next time Alajuelense qualify for the competition they will be banned from playing the first home game at their own ground, added the governing body for soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Montreal, who became the first Canadian team to reach the final when they advanced on away goals after the tie finished 4-4 on aggregate, alleged that Alajuelense supporters aimed monkey noises at their black players.

The Impact have since drawn the first leg of the final against Club America and will host the Mexican team in the second leg on Wednesday. (Reporting by Frank Pingue, editing by Tony Jimenez)