Soccer-Liverpool great Moran dies, aged 83
LONDON, March 22 Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
PANAMA CITY Aug 12 Costa Rica coach Paulo Wanchope became involved in a brawl with an identified person during an Olympic qualifier against Panama on Tuesday night.
Wanchope, who was observing the match between the respective countries' under-23 teams, was shown in video footage to retaliate after being pushed by the man.
It was not clear if the man, who was wearing a black shirt and was considerably shorter than Wanchope, was a member of the public or a steward.
Footage showed that, at the end of the game, Wanchope opened a gate leading down to the pitch and was pushed from behind by the man.
Wanchope turned around and pushed him back. The man kicked the coach in the thigh and then threw some punches at him, while Wanchope tried to wrestle him onto some plastic seats.
Several security guards then intervened to pull the men apart.
The match ended 0-0. So far the Costa Rican federation has not commented on the incident.
Former Derby County, West Ham United, Manchester City and Malaga player Wanchope was named as Costa Rica coach in February.
He was previously assistant to Jorge Luis Pinto when Costa Rica reached the quarter-finals at the World Cup. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LONDON, March 22 Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
March 22 Manchester United should focus on winning the Europa League this season, which would bring the club a trophy they have never won and secure qualification for next season's Champions League, former manager Alex Ferguson has said.
March 22 Ireland assistant coach Roy Keane has urged his side to relish the challenge of facing Wales forward Gareth Bale, while making sure the Real Madrid man has no room in which to operate in their World Cup qualifier on Friday.