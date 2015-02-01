SAN JOSE Feb 1 Paulo Wanchope has been named coach of Costa Rica on a permanent basis, the World Cup quarter-finalists said on Sunday.

The Costa Rican federation (Fedefutbol) confirmed the appointment on its Twitter account and said the 38-year-old would be officially presented on Tuesday.

The former Derby County, West Ham United and Malaga forward was previously assistant to Jorge Luis Pinto, helping them stage one of the most surprising campaigns at the 2014 World Cup as they eliminated England, Italy and Greece on their way to the last eight.

He had been in charge on a caretaker basis, leading Costa Rica through six matches unbeaten, since Pinto decided not to continue in his post following the tournament in Brazil.

As a player, Wanchope played for Costa Rica in the 2002 and 2006 World Cups and was one of the first Costa Rican players to make an impact in European club football.

He also played for Rosario Central in Argentina and finished his career with Chicago Fire in 2007, calling it a day after a troublesome knee injury. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Mark Meadows)