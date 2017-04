MOSCOW Feb 23 FC Bakhchisaray beat SKChF Sevastopol 2-1 in the Crimean Cup final on Tuesday to become the first team to win the competition.

The Crimean peninsula was annexed by Russia in March 2014 following unrest in Ukraine, which led to the abdication of former President Viktor Yanukovich.

Following a recommendation from UEFA the independent Crimean Football Union (CFU) was set up, supported by Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko.

The first Crimean championship got underway in August with eight clubs competing in the Premier League.

The Football Federation of Ukraine (FFU) does not recognise the CFU nor any tournaments which it organises. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Ed Osmond)