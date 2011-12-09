(Adds HNS reaction)
ZAGREB Dec 9 Croatian anti-graft police
have arrested two senior officials of the national soccer
association (HNS) on suspicion of match-rigging, state news
agency Hina reported on Friday.
HNS vice-president and former international referee Zeljko
Siric was arrested together with the head of the association's
referee commission, Stjepan Djedovic.
They were charged with taking bribes to influence refereeing
in at least one match of the local championship, Hina said.
The anti-graft police, USKOK, was not available for
immediate comment.
HNS spokesman said they had no detailed information about
arrests at the moment.
"We're waiting to see for what kind of activities may Siric
and Djedovic possibly be under suspicion. HNS welcomes any
police action in preventing illegal activities," Davor Gavran
told reporters.
Siric was regarded as one of the best Croatian referees and
was often appointed to officiate games between local arch-rivals
Dinamo Zagreb and Hajduk Split.
Last year, USKOK arrested some 20 players, coaches and
managers for match-rigging in a betting scam. Most of them
pleaded guilty and received fines or jail terms.
