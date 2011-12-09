ZAGREB Dec 9 Croatian anti-graft police
have arrested two senior officials of the national soccer
association (HNS) on suspicion of match-rigging, state news
agency Hina reported on Friday.
HNS vice-president and former international referee Zeljko
Siric was arrested together with the head of the association's
referee commission, Stjepan Djedovic.
They were charged with taking bribes to influence refereeing
in at least one match of the local championship, Hina said.
The anti-graft police, USKOK, and HNS officials were not
available for immediate comment.
Siric was regarded as one of the best Croatian referees and
was often appointed to officiate games between local arch-rivals
Dinamo Zagreb and Hajduk Split.
Last year, USKOK arrested some 20 players, coaches and
managers for match-rigging in a betting scam. Most of them
pleaded guilty and received fines or jail terms.
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Clare Fallon)