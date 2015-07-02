ZAGREB, July 2 Croatia's anti-corruption police USKOK is investigating top officials of the country's soccer champions Dinamo Zagreb over tax evasion and corruption, the police said on Thursday.

It did not name the suspects, but Dinamo Zagreb said on their website that chief executive Zdravko Mamic and his brother Zoran, who is the team's coach, were involved.

"Officials from Dinamo Zagreb are under urgent investigation on suspicion of bribery and tax evasion," USKOK said without giving details.

The Mamic brothers are currently with the team in neighbouring Slovenia, preparing for next season.

A statement released by the brothers on Dinamo's website said they would cooperate fully with the police.

"But we can say that according to what we know about the charges, they are entirely groundless and we are sure we can prove our innocence," the statement said.

Dinamo last season won their 10th consecutive and 17th overall Croatian league title.

(Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Ed Osmond)