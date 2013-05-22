ZAGREB May 22 Hajduk Split's Belgian forward Tino Sven Susic scored a superb individual goal and set up another as they beat Lokomotiva Zagreb 5-4 on aggregate in the Croatian Cup final after a 3-3 draw on Wednesday.

It was Hajduk's first trophy in three years and their sixth Croatian Cup success, adding to the nine they won in former Yugoslavia.

Trailing 2-1 from the first leg, hosts Lokomotiva made the brighter start and took an early lead through Mario Situm, who capped an excellent fast break with a deflected shot from the edge of the penalty box.

The 21-year old Bosnian-born Susic was unlucky to have what television replays suggested was a good goal disallowed for offside midway through the first half, before Lokomotiva goalkeeper Dominik Picak kept the hosts ahead with a pair of superb saves.

But Picak was at fault for Hajduk's equaliser on the stroke of halftime when he let a stinging Ivan Vukovic free kick sail through his hands.

Susic gave Hajduk their first lead of the night in the 50th minute, weaving his way past two defenders before he beat Picak with a cool finish from 13 metres.

Striker Andrej Kramaric briefly restored Lokomotiva's hopes of winning their first trophy before Susic's dazzling footwork put substitute Danijel Stojanovic though to rifle in a crisp shot from 18 metres.

Karlo Brucic made it 3-3 in injury time but his fine finish came too late to stop Hajduk from starting wild celebrations after the final whistle.

"We are absolutely delighted to have won the cup, which has also secured playing in the Europa League next season and we are grateful that our fans turned up in numbers," Susic told Croatian television.

Captain Mario Maloca added: "Everybody at the club worked hard throughout the season for this and it will be a huge impetus to improve next season after all the ups and downs we've had this term."

Hajduk are third in the 12-team Croatian first division ahead of the final round of matches, four behind Lokomotiva and a 22 adrift of champions Dinamo, who secured a record eighth successive league title last month.