ZAGREB May 7 Rijeka took a big step towards their third Croatian Cup title after an Ivan Tomecak goal gave them a 1-0 win at Dinamo Zagreb in the first leg of the 2014 final on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Tomecak, a former Dinamo midfielder, struck from a tight angle in the 40th minute to delight a vociferous contingent of away fans who outnumbered home supporters in the Maksimir stadium.

Dinamo, who wrapped up a record ninth successive league title last month with games to spare, failed to create a single chance either side of Tomecak's fine finish.

Rijeka had Bosnian midfielder Damir Zlomislic and defender Marin Leovac sent off in the closing stages but held on comfortably.

The second leg will be played on Tuesday.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; editing by Stephen Wood)