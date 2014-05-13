ZAGREB May 13 Rijeka won their third Croatian Cup title after goals from Matej Mitrovic and Zoran Kvrzic gave them a 3-0 aggregate victory over Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.

Defender Mitrovic and Bosnian midfielder Kvrzic scored in each half for the 2-0 second-leg win which delighted the home fans at Kantrida stadium and denied Dinamo, who had secured a record ninth successive league title with games to spare, the domestic double.

Having stunned Dinamo in the first leg last week, Rijeka doubled their overall advantage against the run of play after Mitrovic turned in a Josip Brezovec corner in the 34th minute.

Kvrzic sealed the match in the closing stages after good work by Vedran Jugovic, who raced past Josip Pivaric and squared the ball back for his team mate to steer it home from inside the penalty box.