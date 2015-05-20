ZAGREB May 20 Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb sealed a domestic double after beating 10-man RNK Split 4-2 on penalties after their ill-tempered cup final had finished goalless on Wednesday.

Split had defender Nino Galovic sent off for a second yellow card early in extra time and their coach Zoran Vulic was also shown the red card for dissent soon after but Split hung on to force the shootout.

Marko Rog and Slavko Blagojevic blazed their spot-kicks over the bar while all four of Dinamo's takers found the back of the net to give Croatia's most decorated club their 13th cup success.

Dinamo, who secured their 10th successive and 17th overall Croatian league title earlier this month, dominated but could not find a way through a packed Split defence, well-marshalled by keeper Danijel Zagorac.

Zagorac produced a string of good saves to keep Split afloat but was not close to stopping any of the spot-kicks as Angelo Henriquez, Jeremy Taravel, Josip Pivaric and Paulo Machado netted confidently. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; Editing by Toby Davis)