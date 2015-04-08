ZAGREB, April 8 Dinamo Zagreb came from behind to beat Croatian cup holders Rijeka 2-1 in a pulsating semi-final first leg and Hajduk Split were held to a 1-1 draw by city rivals RNK on Wednesday.

Champions and league leaders Dinamo, who lost last year's cup final to Rijeka, fell behind to an early Marko Leskovic effort after the defender side-footed in Filip Bradaric's corner.

The home side hit the woodwork twice before Portuguese midfielder Paulo Machado drilled a 70th-minute equaliser into the roof of the net after a delightful one-two with forward Marko Pjaca.

Chile striker Angelo Henriquez, on loan from Manchester United, headed the winner 10 minutes from time after a long throw-in by Ivo Pinto was flicked on by his Portuguese compatriot Taravel.

An Anton Erceg penalty gave RNK the lead at their more illustrious city rivals before Bosnia midfielder Tino Susic equalised with a simple finish.

The return legs will be played on April 22 with final set for May 20.

(Reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic, editing by Ed Osmond)