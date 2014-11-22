ZAGREB Nov 22 Croatia's biggest football derby was scrapped on Saturday as visiting Hajduk Split refused to play against champions and league leaders Dinamo Zagreb after their fans were banned from entering Maksimir Stadium.

"The match will not be played and the club will release an official statement on Sunday," Hajduk said on their official website (www.hajduk.hr).

"The players have left the stadium and will head back to Split."

Croatian media said around 50 of the 1,000 Hajduk fans who made the trip from the Adriatic coast were blacklisted as troublemakers and barred from entering the stadium, prompting the other fans to sympathise with them and boycott the match.

Hajduk's players followed suit and, in line with the regulations, the officials called the match off 15 minutes after Dinamo's players came out of their dressing room.

The scandal was the latest to rock Croatian football, with the country's fans causing crowd trouble during last week's Euro 2016 qualifier against Italy in Milan.

In that match, the Croatian fans twice held up play at the San Siro stadium after hurling dozens of flares on to the pitch, prompting the Croatian football association to condemn their behaviour and to urge the government to crush hooliganism.

Dinamo, who have won the last nine Croatian league titles, are top of the 10-team first division with 37 points from 15 games, four ahead of closest rivals Rijeka and 11 more than Hajduk. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; Editing by Ian Chadband)