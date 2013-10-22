(Repeats to additional subscribers, no change to text)

ZAGREB Oct 22 Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb fired coach Branko Ivankovic and put sporting director Zoran Mamic temporarily in charge until the mid-season break, the club said on Tuesday.

The 59-year-old Ivankovic, who led Dinamo to the Croatian league and cup double in 2007, replaced Krunoslav Jurcic for a third stint at the club after the team were knocked out by Austria Vienna in the Champions League playoffs in August.

"Mr. Branko Ivankovic is no longer coach of Dinamo," the club said in a statement, adding that Mamic will be assisted by Damir Krznar and Igor Cvitanovic.

Dinamo, who are second in the Croatian league with 27 points from 13 games, host PSV Eindhoven in a Europa League Group B match on Thursday.

Croatian media reported that Dinamo are expected to hire Bulgarian Ivaylo Petev, who left Levski Sofia only a day after being undressed and forced out of his first news conference by hostile fans of the 26-times Bulgarian champions earlier this month, on a permanent basis.

(Writing by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Greg Stutchbury)