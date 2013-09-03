ZAGREB, Sept 3 Dinamo Zagreb have named Branko Ivankovic as their new coach, with the 59-year old journeyman taking over at the Croatian champions for the third time on Tuesday.

Ivankovic, who led Dinamo to the Croatian league and cup double in 2007 during his first stint, replaced Krunoslav Jurcic who was sacked after last week's 4-3 aggregate defeat by Austria Vienna in the Champions League playoffs.

"I am delighted to be back and apart from retaining domestic supremacy my goal is to keep Dinamo in European competition beyond the winter break," Ivankovic told a news conference.

"This side is even better than the one I worked with five years ago and there is still plenty of room for improvement, hence I am looking forward to a new challenge at the helm."

Dinamo, whose defeat by Austria put them into the Europa League group stages, have been drawn alongside former European Cup winners PSV Eindhoven, Ukrainians Chernomorets Odessa and Bulgarian champions Ludogorets Razgrad.

Having won a record eight Croatian league titles in a row, they top the country's 10-team first division with 20 points from eight games, four more than traditional rivals Hajduk Split and Rijeka. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; Editing by Clare Fallon)