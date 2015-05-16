ZAGREB May 16 Chile striker Angelo Henriquez produced his best performance for Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb after scoring a second-half hat-trick in a 4-0 home rout of traditional rivals Hajduk Split on Saturday.

The 21-year old was signed by Manchester United in 2012 but has never played for the Premier League giants and was loaned to Dinamo last year after spells at Wigan Athletic and Spanish side Real Zaragoza.

Dinamo, who won their 10th successive league title this month with games to spare, took an early lead through 17-year- old forward Ante Coric who is already being sized up by leading European clubs.

The youngster set up Henriquez to make it 2-0 shortly after the break and the Chilean turned in a cross by Algeria forward El Arbi Soudani.

Henriquez took his league tally of the season to 20 goals with another simple finish after good work by midfielder Josip Pivaric.

With two games remaining, Henriquez has a chance to finish as the league's top scorer although he still trails former Rijeka striker Andrej Kramaric, who joined Leicester City in January, by one goal.

