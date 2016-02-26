ZAGREB Feb 26 Croatian soccer club Hajduk Split said on Friday it wanted foreign referees in the final stages of the national cup competition because it had no confidence in the professionalism of local referees.

"We sent an official request to the Croatian Soccer Federation (HNS) in which we ask for foreign referees in the semifinal and final stage of the National Cup to preserve the regularity of the competition," Hajduk said on its website.

It said it had acted because the HNS had not taken measures against "poor refereeing which directly affected the outcome of a number of games" in the national championship.

"We don't think it is just a coincidence... The referees in fact directly decide on the national champion," Hajduk said.

In the national cup semifinal next month, Hajduk face arch-rival Dinamo Zagreb, which has won 10 national titles in a row.

The two clubs, from the two biggest Croatian cities, have been fierce soccer rivals for decades.

Hajduk Split has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction over referees' performance and the club has complained about the work of the Croatian FA on several occasions. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Katharine Houreld)