ZAGREB Aug 12 Croatia manager Slaven Bilic has said he will drop Bayern Munich winger Danijel Pranjic because he refused to shake hands with the coaching staff after Wednesday's friendly against Ireland, state news agency Hina said on Friday.

"After the match, Pranjic showed discontent with his status in an inappropriate manner. He refused to shake hands with the coaches. We will no longer count on him," Hina quoted Bilic as saying.

Pranjic was named in the squad but did not play in the friendly in Dublin, which ended in a disappointing goalless draw.

Croatia are second in European Championship qualifying Group F with 13 points, one point behind Greece. They face Malta away on Sept. 2 and Israel at home four days later. (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic, Editing by Ed Osmond) (Editing by Ed Osmond)