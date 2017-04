ZAGREB, March 22 Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic has been ruled of this month's friendlies against Israel and Hungary with a calf injury, the Balkan nation's football association (HNS) said on Tuesday.

"Rakitic is out after injuring his right calf while playing for his club, Barcelona, in a Spanish league match against Villarreal on Sunday," the HNS said on its website (www.hns-cff.hr).

"He complained of a strain on Monday and Tuesday's scan showed an injury."

Croatia host Israel in Osijek on Wednesday and play Hungary in Budapest on Saturday.

