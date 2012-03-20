Soccer-Free agent Carvalho joins Shanghai SIPG - report
Feb 15 Former Real Madrid and Chelsea centre back Ricardo Carvalho has joined Shanghai SIPG as a free agent, China's Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.
March 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the Croatian championship on Tuesday. NK Zagreb 2 Osijek 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 21 17 3 1 49 8 54 ------------------------- 2 Hajduk Split 21 12 5 4 39 17 41 3 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 21 11 5 5 27 18 38 ------------------------- 4 NK Split 21 9 7 5 32 26 34 ------------------------- 5 Cibalia 21 9 5 7 22 25 32 6 Lokomotiva Zagreb 21 8 6 7 23 18 30 7 Osijek 22 8 6 8 30 30 30 8 NK Zagreb 22 8 6 8 26 33 30 9 Rijeka 21 7 8 6 24 18 29 10 Zadar 21 8 4 9 21 31 28 11 Inter Zapresic 21 8 3 10 23 25 27 ------------------------- 12 Istra 1961 21 7 6 8 22 24 27 13 Sibenik 21 5 6 10 22 24 21 14 NK Lucko 21 4 7 10 18 27 19 15 Karlovac * 21 4 4 13 15 42 15 16 NK Varazdin 21 2 3 16 16 43 9 ------------------------- * Karlovac were deducted 1 point. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, March 21 Inter Zapresic v Cibalia (1600) Istra 1961 v NK Lucko (1600) NK Split v Karlovac (1600) Sibenik v Lokomotiva Zagreb (1600) Zadar v NK Varazdin (1600) Rijeka v Hajduk Split (1700) Dinamo Zagreb v Slaven Belupo Koprivnica (1900) Saturday, March 24 NK Lucko v Slaven Belupo Koprivnica (1400) Sibenik v NK Zagreb (1400) Zadar v Istra 1961 (1400) Lokomotiva Zagreb v NK Split (1600) Osijek v Karlovac (1700) NK Varazdin v Dinamo Zagreb (1700) Sunday, March 25 Rijeka v Inter Zapresic (1300) Hajduk Split v Cibalia (1500)
BARCELONA, Feb 15 The man who aims to end the 28-year career of the head of Spanish football is counting on the support of smaller clubs that he says have been neglected as elite soccer thrives.
ZURICH, Feb 15 FIFA's ethics committee has opened formal proceedings against two former Central American soccer officials after an investigator for the world soccer body recommended they be banned from the game for life for alleged corruption, the watchdog said on Wednesday.