Nov 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 22
Istra 1961 1 NK Split 1
Lokomotiva Zagreb 2 NK Zagreb 0
Saturday, November 21
Hajduk Split 4 Inter Zapresic 0
Osijek 1 Rijeka 1
Friday, November 20
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 1 Dinamo Zagreb 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rijeka 17 9 8 0 31 12 35
-------------------------
2 Dinamo Zagreb 17 9 6 2 34 12 33
3 Hajduk Split 17 9 5 3 24 13 32
-------------------------
4 NK Split 17 7 5 5 18 16 26
-------------------------
5 Lokomotiva Zagreb 17 7 2 8 26 26 23
6 Istra 1961 17 4 7 6 17 26 19
7 Inter Zapresic 17 4 7 6 17 28 19
8 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 17 3 8 6 21 23 17
-------------------------
9 Osijek 17 3 5 9 13 28 14
-------------------------
10 NK Zagreb 17 1 5 11 14 31 8
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation