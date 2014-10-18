Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 18
Rijeka 3 Istra 1961 1
Zadar 1 Dinamo Zagreb 3
Friday, October 17
NK Split 3 Osijek 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 12 10 2 0 30 9 32
-------------------------
2 Rijeka 12 9 1 2 30 10 28
3 Hajduk Split 11 4 4 3 24 16 16
-------------------------
4 NK Split 12 4 4 4 16 14 16
-------------------------
5 Lokomotiva Zagreb 11 4 1 6 19 22 13
6 NK Zagreb 11 3 4 4 16 19 13
7 Istra 1961 12 2 5 5 11 16 11
8 Osijek 12 3 2 7 12 19 11
-------------------------
9 Zadar 12 3 2 7 14 33 11
-------------------------
10 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 11 2 3 6 7 21 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 19
Lokomotiva Zagreb v NK Zagreb (1300)
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica v Hajduk Split (1700)