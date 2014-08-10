Aug 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 10
Lokomotiva Zagreb 2 Hajduk Split 5
NK Split 0 Rijeka 3
Saturday, August 9
Osijek 1 Dinamo Zagreb 2
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 1 Istra 1961 1
Friday, August 8
Zadar 2 NK Zagreb 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 4 4 0 0 15 4 12
-------------------------
2 Rijeka 4 4 0 0 11 3 12
3 Hajduk Split 4 2 1 1 10 7 7
-------------------------
4 NK Split 4 1 2 1 4 6 5
-------------------------
5 NK Zagreb 4 1 1 2 7 8 4
6 Zadar 4 1 1 2 5 10 4
7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 4 1 1 2 4 9 4
8 Istra 1961 4 0 3 1 3 4 3
-------------------------
9 Lokomotiva Zagreb 4 1 0 3 9 12 3
-------------------------
10 Osijek 4 0 1 3 4 9 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation