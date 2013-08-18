Soccer-Southampton edge seven-goal thriller at Watford
* Deeney fired Watford in front with a fifth goal in six games
Aug 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 18 Hajduk Split 1 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0 Osijek 1 Istra 1961 3 Zadar 1 NK Hrvatski Dragovoljac 1 Saturday, August 17 Dinamo Zagreb 2 Lokomotiva Zagreb 1 Rijeka 1 NK Split 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 6 4 2 0 10 3 14 ------------------------- 2 Hajduk Split 5 4 1 0 12 3 13 3 Rijeka 6 3 3 0 12 4 12 ------------------------- 4 Lokomotiva Zagreb 5 4 0 1 8 4 12 ------------------------- 5 Istra 1961 6 2 2 2 8 9 8 6 Zadar 6 2 1 3 9 13 7 7 NK Split 6 1 2 3 5 10 5 8 NK Hrvatski Dragovoljac 6 0 3 3 5 9 3 9 Osijek 6 1 0 5 7 17 3 10 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 6 0 2 4 6 10 2 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
* Deeney fired Watford in front with a fifth goal in six games
March 4 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Scottish Cup 6th Round matches on Saturday Hibernian (II) 3 John McGinn 7, Jason Cummings 12pen, James Keatings 79 Ayr United (II) 1 Craig McGuffie 33 Red Card: Scott McKenna 45 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 13,602 - - - Rangers 6 Martyn Waghorn 33pen, Joe Garner 48,88,90+1, Jon Toral 77, Clint Hill 82 Hamilton Academical 0
March 4 Fernando Llorente scored twice including a last-minute winner as Swansea City beat Burnley 3-2 in the Premier League on Saturday.