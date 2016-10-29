UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 29 Inter Zapresic 0 Dinamo Zagreb 1 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 2 Istra 1961 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rijeka 13 11 2 0 29 6 35 ------------------------- 2 Dinamo Zagreb 14 10 2 2 23 10 32 3 Osijek 13 8 3 2 19 11 27 ------------------------- 4 Hajduk Split 13 7 4 2 25 12 25 ------------------------- 5 Lokomotiva Zagreb 13 4 2 7 16 17 14 6 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 14 3 5 6 13 20 14 7 Inter Zapresic 14 2 6 6 12 20 12 8 Istra 1961 14 2 5 7 13 21 11 ------------------------- 9 NK Split 13 1 4 8 6 19 7 ------------------------- 10 Cibalia 13 0 5 8 9 29 5 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 30 Lokomotiva Zagreb v Rijeka (1400) Hajduk Split v Osijek (1600) Monday, October 31 Cibalia v NK Split (1700)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.