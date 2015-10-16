Oct 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 16
Dinamo Zagreb 4 NK Zagreb 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 13 7 6 0 30 8 27
-------------------------
2 Hajduk Split 12 6 5 1 17 8 23
3 Rijeka 12 5 7 0 21 8 22
-------------------------
4 NK Split 12 5 3 4 12 11 18
-------------------------
5 Inter Zapresic 12 3 6 3 12 17 15
6 Lokomotiva Zagreb 12 4 2 6 18 20 14
7 Istra 1961 12 3 5 4 14 20 14
8 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 12 2 7 3 16 18 13
-------------------------
9 Osijek 12 2 3 7 9 23 9
-------------------------
10 NK Zagreb 13 0 4 9 11 27 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 17
Istra 1961 v Osijek (1300)
Lokomotiva Zagreb v Rijeka (1700)
Sunday, October 18
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica v Hajduk Split (1300)
NK Split v Inter Zapresic (1700)