Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 19
Lokomotiva Zagreb 3 NK Zagreb 0
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0 Hajduk Split 1
Saturday, October 18
Rijeka 3 Istra 1961 1
Zadar 1 Dinamo Zagreb 3
Friday, October 17
NK Split 3 Osijek 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 12 10 2 0 30 9 32
-------------------------
2 Rijeka 12 9 1 2 30 10 28
3 Hajduk Split 12 5 4 3 25 16 19
-------------------------
4 NK Split 12 4 4 4 16 14 16
-------------------------
5 Lokomotiva Zagreb 12 5 1 6 22 22 16
6 NK Zagreb 12 3 4 5 16 22 13
7 Istra 1961 12 2 5 5 11 16 11
8 Osijek 12 3 2 7 12 19 11
-------------------------
9 Zadar 12 3 2 7 14 33 11
-------------------------
10 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 12 2 3 7 7 22 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation