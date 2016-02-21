Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 21
Dinamo Zagreb 3 Rijeka 0
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 1 Osijek 0
Saturday, February 20
Istra 1961 1 Inter Zapresic 2
Lokomotiva Zagreb 2 Hajduk Split 1
Friday, February 19
NK Split 1 NK Zagreb 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 23 15 6 2 46 15 51
-------------------------
2 Rijeka 23 12 10 1 37 16 46
3 Hajduk Split 23 12 6 5 32 17 42
-------------------------
4 NK Split 23 9 9 5 24 19 36
-------------------------
5 Lokomotiva Zagreb 23 10 3 10 36 35 33
6 Inter Zapresic 23 5 11 7 22 33 26
7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 23 5 9 9 25 31 24
8 Istra 1961 23 4 8 11 20 36 20
-------------------------
9 Osijek 23 4 8 11 15 31 20
-------------------------
10 NK Zagreb 23 1 6 16 17 41 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation