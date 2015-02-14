Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
Feb 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 14 Osijek 4 NK Split 0 NK Zagreb 0 Lokomotiva Zagreb 6 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 20 16 4 0 50 12 52 ------------------------- 2 Rijeka 19 13 3 3 43 17 42 3 Hajduk Split 19 9 5 5 39 28 32 ------------------------- 4 Lokomotiva Zagreb 21 9 4 8 43 37 31 ------------------------- 5 NK Zagreb 21 7 6 8 26 33 27 6 NK Split 21 4 10 7 24 28 22 7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 20 5 5 10 18 30 20 8 Osijek 21 5 3 13 23 37 18 ------------------------- 9 Istra 1961 20 3 8 9 21 34 17 ------------------------- 10 Zadar 20 4 4 12 21 52 16 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 15 Istra 1961 v Rijeka (1400) Hajduk Split v Slaven Belupo Koprivnica (1600) Monday, February 16 Dinamo Zagreb v Zadar (1600)
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.