April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 2
Istra 1961 0 Lokomotiva Zagreb 3
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0 Rijeka 0
Friday, April 1
NK Zagreb 0 Inter Zapresic 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 28 19 6 3 53 19 63
-------------------------
2 Rijeka 29 17 11 1 47 18 62
3 Hajduk Split 28 14 8 6 36 20 50
-------------------------
4 Lokomotiva Zagreb 29 13 4 12 49 43 43
-------------------------
5 NK Split 28 10 11 7 28 24 41
6 Inter Zapresic 29 7 13 9 26 40 34
7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 29 7 10 12 32 36 31
8 Osijek 28 6 9 13 22 38 27
-------------------------
9 Istra 1961 29 4 10 15 22 45 22
-------------------------
10 NK Zagreb 29 1 8 20 19 51 11
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 3
Dinamo Zagreb v Osijek (1300)
NK Split v Hajduk Split (1700)