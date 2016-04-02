April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 2 Istra 1961 0 Lokomotiva Zagreb 3 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0 Rijeka 0 Friday, April 1 NK Zagreb 0 Inter Zapresic 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 28 19 6 3 53 19 63 ------------------------- 2 Rijeka 29 17 11 1 47 18 62 3 Hajduk Split 28 14 8 6 36 20 50 ------------------------- 4 Lokomotiva Zagreb 29 13 4 12 49 43 43 ------------------------- 5 NK Split 28 10 11 7 28 24 41 6 Inter Zapresic 29 7 13 9 26 40 34 7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 29 7 10 12 32 36 31 8 Osijek 28 6 9 13 22 38 27 ------------------------- 9 Istra 1961 29 4 10 15 22 45 22 ------------------------- 10 NK Zagreb 29 1 8 20 19 51 11 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 3 Dinamo Zagreb v Osijek (1300) NK Split v Hajduk Split (1700)