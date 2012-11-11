Nov 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 11
Lokomotiva Zagreb 2 Rijeka 1
Saturday, November 10
Istra 1961 3 Cibalia 0
Osijek 1 Inter Zapresic 1
NK Split 1 Dinamo Zagreb 0
Zadar 1 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0
Friday, November 9
NK Zagreb 0 Hajduk Split 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 15 11 2 2 33 13 35
-------------------------
2 Hajduk Split 15 8 3 4 25 13 27
3 Lokomotiva Zagreb 15 7 4 4 23 19 25
-------------------------
4 NK Split 15 7 3 5 23 18 24
-------------------------
5 Rijeka 15 7 3 5 22 20 24
6 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 15 7 3 5 24 23 24
7 Osijek 15 5 7 3 18 12 22
8 Istra 1961 15 5 4 6 14 15 19
9 Inter Zapresic 15 3 7 5 18 20 16
10 Cibalia 15 3 3 9 12 24 12
11 Zadar 15 2 4 9 14 29 10
-------------------------
12 NK Zagreb 15 2 3 10 8 28 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation