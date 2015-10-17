Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 17 Istra 1961 2 Osijek 1 Lokomotiva Zagreb 1 Rijeka 2 Friday, October 16 Dinamo Zagreb 4 NK Zagreb 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 13 7 6 0 30 8 27 ------------------------- 2 Rijeka 13 6 7 0 23 9 25 3 Hajduk Split 12 6 5 1 17 8 23 ------------------------- 4 NK Split 12 5 3 4 12 11 18 ------------------------- 5 Istra 1961 13 4 5 4 16 21 17 6 Inter Zapresic 12 3 6 3 12 17 15 7 Lokomotiva Zagreb 13 4 2 7 19 22 14 8 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 12 2 7 3 16 18 13 ------------------------- 9 Osijek 13 2 3 8 10 25 9 ------------------------- 10 NK Zagreb 13 0 4 9 11 27 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 18 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica v Hajduk Split (1300) NK Split v Inter Zapresic (1700)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.