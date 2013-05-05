May 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 5
Rijeka 0 Dinamo Zagreb 0
Saturday, May 4
Cibalia 2 Zadar 3
NK Split 2 Hajduk Split 1
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 1 Istra 1961 0
Friday, May 3
Inter Zapresic 2 NK Zagreb 0
Lokomotiva Zagreb 1 Osijek 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Dinamo Zagreb 30 21 5 4 61 18 68
-------------------------
2 Lokomotiva Zagreb 30 16 7 7 52 35 55
3 NK Split 30 15 6 9 47 32 51
-------------------------
4 Rijeka 30 14 8 8 40 37 50
-------------------------
5 Hajduk Split 30 13 9 8 43 28 48
6 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 30 10 8 12 34 44 38
7 Istra 1961 30 9 10 11 32 31 37
8 Osijek 30 8 12 10 24 30 36
9 Zadar 30 8 7 15 33 56 31
10 Inter Zapresic 30 6 11 13 32 40 29
11 Cibalia 30 7 5 18 26 43 26
-------------------------
12 NK Zagreb 30 6 6 18 24 54 24
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation