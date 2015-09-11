Sept 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Friday
Friday, September 11
Lokomotiva Zagreb 0 Dinamo Zagreb 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 9 5 4 0 20 4 19
-------------------------
2 Rijeka 8 3 5 0 16 7 14
3 NK Split 8 4 2 2 10 7 14
-------------------------
4 Hajduk Split 8 3 4 1 11 8 13
-------------------------
5 Lokomotiva Zagreb 9 3 1 5 15 17 10
6 Istra 1961 8 2 4 2 12 15 10
7 Inter Zapresic 8 2 4 2 6 10 10
8 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 8 2 3 3 14 16 9
-------------------------
9 Osijek 8 1 2 5 5 17 5
-------------------------
10 NK Zagreb 8 0 3 5 7 15 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 12
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica v NK Split (1500)
Hajduk Split v NK Zagreb (1700)
Sunday, September 13
Osijek v Inter Zapresic (1500)
Istra 1961 v Rijeka (1700)