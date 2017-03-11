March 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 11
Dinamo Zagreb 4 NK Split 0
Hajduk Split 1 Rijeka 1
Friday, March 10
Inter Zapresic 0 Lokomotiva Zagreb 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rijeka 24 19 5 0 47 13 62
-------------------------
2 Dinamo Zagreb 24 18 4 2 41 14 58
3 Hajduk Split 24 12 6 6 40 22 42
-------------------------
4 Osijek 23 12 5 6 32 24 41
-------------------------
5 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 23 7 7 9 23 24 28
6 Lokomotiva Zagreb 24 7 3 14 27 30 24
7 Istra 1961 23 5 8 10 22 34 23
8 Inter Zapresic 24 4 10 10 21 33 22
-------------------------
9 NK Split 24 3 6 15 10 35 15
-------------------------
10 Cibalia 23 1 6 16 16 50 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 12
Cibalia v Istra 1961 (1400)
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica v Osijek (1600)