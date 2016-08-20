Aug 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 20
Cibalia 1 Istra 1961 1
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 2 Osijek 3
Friday, August 19
Dinamo Zagreb 1 NK Split 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 6 5 1 0 13 3 16
-------------------------
2 Rijeka 5 4 1 0 10 2 13
3 Osijek 6 4 1 1 10 6 13
-------------------------
4 Hajduk Split 5 3 1 1 8 5 10
-------------------------
5 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 6 2 3 1 8 6 9
6 Cibalia 6 0 3 3 8 13 3
7 NK Split 6 0 3 3 2 7 3
8 Istra 1961 6 0 3 3 3 11 3
-------------------------
9 Lokomotiva Zagreb 5 0 2 3 4 8 2
-------------------------
10 Inter Zapresic 5 0 2 3 5 10 2
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 21
Inter Zapresic v Lokomotiva Zagreb (1700)
Hajduk Split v Rijeka (1900)