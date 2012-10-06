Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Oct 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 6 Osijek 2 NK Split 2 Rijeka 2 Istra 1961 1 Friday, October 5 Hajduk Split 4 Cibalia 0 Lokomotiva Zagreb 2 Zadar 1 NK Zagreb 1 Inter Zapresic 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 10 7 2 1 23 10 23 ------------------------- 2 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 10 6 1 3 19 15 19 3 Hajduk Split 11 5 3 3 20 12 18 ------------------------- 4 Osijek 11 4 6 1 13 7 18 ------------------------- 5 Lokomotiva Zagreb 11 5 3 3 16 13 18 6 Rijeka 11 5 3 3 14 13 18 7 NK Split 11 5 2 4 17 13 17 8 Istra 1961 11 3 3 5 9 12 12 9 Inter Zapresic 11 2 5 4 14 15 11 10 Cibalia 11 3 2 6 11 18 11 11 Zadar 11 1 4 6 11 20 7 ------------------------- 12 NK Zagreb 11 1 2 8 5 24 5 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica v Dinamo Zagreb (1700)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.